The heat of February’s stunning Super Bowl from Inglewood, California – including a sensational half-time show – is beginning to die down. Football fans have caught their breath, composed themselves, and are looking forward to the new campaign, which gets underway on the 8th of September in front of a global audience.

The off-season may be seen as a quiet time for lovers of American Football. There are many other sports to occupy ourselves with during the long summer months as we run down the clock to the big kick-off and return on our most favorite of sports. For millions, the absence of professional football and, in particular, the National Football League leaves a gaping hole in our hearts, one that can only be filled by gridiron action. But there’s no need to fear as the traders working tirelessly at the best betting sites in Las Vegas and beyond have you covered.

There’s plenty going on

Pre-season is a clean slate. It’s a time for fans to enjoy a break from the demands of following their team. Still, it also allows us to track the movements of the top sides during the summer: trades, managerial changes, injuries, retirement. There’s plenty going on without a ball being kicked or thrown in anger. Every move made or not made in summer affects how a team will perform in the coming season.

So, how will the Miami Dolphins fare in the 2022 NFL season? That remains to be seen at this stage as there’s still plenty of work to be done by the coaches and board. Will Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier get the players at the top of their wishlist? Will owner Stephen Ross dig deep into the club’s savings and free up the funds needed to back the coaches’ ambition?

Fans are playing the waiting game at this stage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of the season and make your predictions. Will 2022 be the year the Miami Dolphins fight back and make the playoffs? Will 2023 be the year they make it to the Super Bowl and add another achievement to this great club’s trophy cabinet? The early signs are promising.

We can get an idea of what to expect from the year ahead by looking through the NFL season betting and the Super Bowl betting. What is the opinion of the traders working at the leading betting apps? Do they expect success and, if not, which teams are they backing?

The odds-makers don’t always get it right, of course, but they aren’t often a million miles away with their pre-season predictions and early odds. Let’s take a closer look at the expectations of the gambling industry when it comes to our beloved Dolphins.

Super Bowl chances

If the Dolphins win the Super Bowl next February, it will come as a massive shock to the gambling industry that has been quick to write Miami off. Looking at the odds, we note the Dolphins are way down the pecking order in the Super Bowl outright betting, ranked as the 18th most likely team to lift the trophy. That means there are 17 sides with a better chance in the eyes of the sportsbooks, including the likes of Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.

Do you agree? If you do side with the bookies, you may want to look for another team to back, and there are a few talented sides near the head of the list. If you don’t agree with those who hold the purse strings, you can always back the Dolphins at great odds. Buffalo Bills are the favorites, sitting ahead of Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

If Miami doesn’t win the Super Bowl, as predicted by the bookies, what success will the 2022 NFL season bring? They have an outside shot at making the playoffs, but the current betting also puts a line through the Dolphins’ chances of success in the AFC Conference. In short, it will be another long season for Dolphins followers with not an awful lot to cheer about along the way. That’s if we are to follow the thinking of the bookies. But what do they know?