Per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard are not close on a new contract at this time. Per Wolfe Miami will keep a close eye on the cornerback market once free agency begins next week.

I’m told no deal close yet on Xavien Howard restructure but they will be keeping close eye on CB market. X wants to be paid what he deserves which is near top of CB market. 15 INTs over last 2 years. Can’t imagine he would be OK will being 2nd highest paid CB on the team again. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 9, 2022

Howard is currently the 2nd highest-paid cornerback on the Dolphins and the 7th highest paid cornerback in the entire NFL. Per reports, Howard wants to be the top paid cornerback in the entire NFL in the ballpark of $20 million per season. Jaylen Ramsey is currently the highest-paid corner in football making $20 million for the 2022 season.

Last year when Howard held out and formally requested a trade, the Dolphins organization promised Howard that next offseason at the start of the new league year (which we are at currently) they would give Howard a new contract or release/trade him so he could get his money elsewhere. On top of “the promise” the Dolphins also gave Howard incentives last season in his 2021 deal that he did reach which gave him more money last season.

There was a rumor/report on Tuesday from Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that there is a buzz about superstar Patriots cornerback JC Jackson possibly signing with Miami when free agency begins. As he may want to re-unite with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer who was once on the Patriots coaching staff. Many thought “IF” Miami pursued Jackson it would be to replace Byron Jones. When now per the Cam Wolfe report it appears it may be to replace Xavien Howard.

If the Dolphins release Howard with a Post-June 1st designation they would eat $9.4 million of dead money on the salary cap but open up $6.9 million of cap space. The Dolphins most likely would rather trade Howard and get an asset back in return. Which would be most likely a 2nd round draft pick or an established player. Or maybe a combo of a draft pick and player.

More on this story as it develops.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY VSIN SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 3 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.