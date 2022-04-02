Former 3x All-American TE Adam Breneman sits down with Miami RB Chase Edmonds at his apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona. They touch on what Chase prioritized during his free agency process, what led him to the Dolphins, the highs and lows of his career, and more. Adam and Chase also get into Chase’s business endeavors and investments off the field, including developing an app.

