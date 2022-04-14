Madman Mike & Robbie T (aka MR. PLOW, now) give their assessment of the Dolphins FA. After their last episode of being frustrated with GM Chris Grier’s lack of adding superstars to the roster, the boys are finally satisfied. We go down the list of the Dolphins’ notable additions and how they fit in with the team.



