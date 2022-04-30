NFL.com DRAFT Profile: CLICK HERE

Goode started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 (46 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one interception, three pass breakups) but missed the final three games of the year due to injury. Goode only started one game in 2018, making three tackles and intercepting a pass before a lower-body injury ended his season. He returned his two interceptions in 2017 and 2018 for scores. Goode started 12 of 13 games in 2019, however, and led Cal with 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks among his 57 total tackles. Pac-12 coaches named him honorable mention all-conference for his efforts as a junior. In 2020, he tied for second in the FBS with two tackles for loss per game (eight total), led Cal with three sacks among his 19 stops, intercepted one pass and broke up two others in four starts. Goode was an honorable mention all-conference selection by Pac-12 coaches in 2021, topping the Bears with nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 46 total tackles in 11 starts. Cameron’s father, James, played football at Oklahoma and was a fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. — by Chad Reuter

Sports Illustrated

Long outside linebacker with agility and average athleticism in space. Goode takes on blocks with good leverage and is competent dropping to spots. His toughness is below average and he lacks precision and violence with his hands. Goode projects as a strong side linebacker and practice squad player who could even make a roster if he can carve out a role on special teams. He has the potential to develop into a backup and core special teamer.

NFL Draft Buzz

Strengths

Plays fast, flows with the action, showing smooth lateral agility and short-area burst. Has good instincts and awareness to quickly find the ball.

Reads the quarterback to anticipate and is a candidate to play outside.

Flashes strength to punch or stiff-arm to get off blocks. Stays with plays downfield, often making tackles even after being hit by multiple linemen.

Has a filled-out frame with good thickness. Plays at full speed at all times with an active motor and determined quickness in pursuit.

Downhill defender and physical tackler. Uses his eyes to decipher and break down the play, showing good awareness and discipline to sniff out fakes.

Weaknesses