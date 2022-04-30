NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

Ezukanma (pronounced ez-zoo-comma) signed with Tech’s high-flying offense after earning MaxPreps Junior All-American status in 2017 with 20 receiving touchdowns at Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth. After he redshirted in 2018 (2-48-24.0 in two games), Ezukanma led the Red Raiders with 664 receiving yards (42 receptions, 15.8 per catch), starting six of 12 games played. The following year, he was the first Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 (led team with 46-748-16.3, six TDs) since Michael Crabtree in 2008. Ezukanma broke his arm during 2021 spring practices but returned to garner second-team all-conference accolades and lead the Red Raiders in receiving (48-706-14.7, four TDs; also 10-138-13.8, two TDs rushing). — by Chad Reuter

PFN

Over the course of the 2021 season, Ezukanma averaged over 15 yards per catch. Considering how many of his targets come in the short and intermediate ranges, that’s extremely impressive. He’s a supreme RAC threat close to the line, but with his alpha aura and 33.5″ arms, he can also dominate defenders downfield.

Both physically and analytically, Ezukanma is a top-tier NFL Draft prospect with a scouting report that should garner interest in the early rounds. He’s often viewed as an early Day 3 pick by the consensus, but I can see him sneaking into Day 2. If he reaches his peak potential, he’s absolutely worth it.

Ezukanma has the size, athleticism, contested-catch ability, and run-after-catch prowess to be a versatile threat. And his early breakout age suggests that his talent simply supersedes that of his opponents.

Look for Ezukanma to keep dominating. And if he does, he could turn the 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver hierarchy upside down.

DRAFTBuzz

Strengths

Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target.

Has the size, length, and strength to defeat press jams. Can make the spectacular catch. A decent open-field runner with some agility and the ability to break tackles.

A long-striding athlete with good playing speed. Usually sure-handed with the concentration to snatch the ball out of the air.

Generally reliable receiver capable of making difficult catches in traffic over the middle or one on one down the sideline.

Has good body strength to squirm out of tackles with the coordination to maneuver his frame between defenders.

Balanced, savvy route runner with top field awareness, setting up and selling routes beautifully.

Has long arms to stiff-arm defensive backs in the open field. Willing to lower his pads to run through tackles for extra yardage. Goes over the middle, can spin out of tackles and take the big hit.

Strong runner with the ball with enough agility to make defenders miss in the open field.

Weaknesses