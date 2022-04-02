The Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th round pick to the New England Patriots for a 3rd round draft pick in 2023. This will free up roughly $6 million in salary-cap space for the Dolphins. Parker was often injured and never lived up to the 1st round draft selection that he was by the Dolphins in 2015. He never started 16 games or a full season during his time in Miami. He started only 8 games in 2021. With the additions of Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, to go with Jaylen Waddle Parker was making too much money to be a fourth wide receiver. If you listened to the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast FRIDAY evening with Mike (embedded below) you would have heard that this was very likely to happen and happen soon.

