Inside linebacker who proved his toughness and dependability in Georgia’s stop unit. Tindall played in a great scheme surrounded by NFL prospects, so projecting his pro potential is a little trickier. He has average size and instincts for work between the tackles, but the pursuit speed and tackling talent to run and hit from sideline to sideline. Play recognition versus the run and pass should improve with additional playing time. Tindall should be an early backup and instant four-phase special-teamer with the potential to eventually step into a starting role.

ESPN.Com Draft Bio

Tindall is a sideline-to-sideline run-defender who chases with good effort and has outstanding speed and excellent stopping power. He is strong for his size, has longer arms, and shows good pop taking on blockers. He has extensive special teams experience and the skill set to make an impact there in the NFL. He shows good instincts and closes well when he adds on late as a pass-rusher. — Steve Muench

USA TODAY

Tindall will likely be the third Georgia linebacker taken in the draft, a true statement to how dominant and talented that defense was as a squad. Teams will be eager to see what they can make of the clear flashes shown by Tindall, and develop his instincts to be ready to go at any of the linebacker spots. His athleticism, pass rush ability, and other impressive traits make him a versatile weapon for defense, who just needs an opportunity to gain that experience and the natural awareness that comes with it. If he falls out of the second round, he won’t last long in the third.

NFL DRAFT BUZZ

Tindall is one of the fasted linebackers in this year’s class – he’s a player who covers like a safety and possesses serious tackling and hitting power. However, you can’t ignore the fact that despite being a highly touted recruit he never made the starting lineup at Georgia – and if he can’t start in college how’s he going to fare in the NFL? There are obvious reasons why he never broke the starting lineup but it has left him relatively inexperienced heading into an NFL draft where teams don’t want to have to sit high picks and wait for them to develop.

We can see an NFL team falling in love with his athletic talent and selecting him as high as the second round, but given his lack of experience, we consider Tindall value as a solid third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.