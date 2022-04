Omar Kelly on with “The Big O” Orlando Alzugaray talks about what happened on Draft Day 2020 and Brian Flores not wanting Miami to select Tua. Flores was pushing for the Dolphins to select Jordan Love at #5 overall.

