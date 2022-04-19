Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about his podcast The Pivot, all the times he peed himself in almost every game as a member of the Miami Dolphins linebacker, and shared his thoughts on new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

