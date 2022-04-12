TB12 was reportedly nearing a deal to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins and quarterback the team at the same time. The Dolphins were also expected to hire Sean Payton until the Brian Flores lawsuit emerged and Brady returned to Tampa.

