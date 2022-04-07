The newest Patriots acquisition, wide receiver DeVante Parker, shares his excitement to be a member of the New England Patriots in his first sit down interview at Gillette Stadium. The pass catcher joins the Patriots after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL offseason.
