The Miami Dolphins have exercised their 5th year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He will be on Miami’s roster for 2023. The Dolphins will now look to work out a long term deal with Wilkins over the next year. In 2021 Wilkins had 89 tackles and 4.5 stats.

The Dolphins are exercising the 5th year option on DT Christian Wilkins, per source. Miami views Wilkins as a foundational player for their defensive identity with his energy and work ethic. A lot of steady improvement since being drafted including a strong 2021 campaign. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 28, 2022