According to Caesars Sportsbook WV, the Miami Dolphins are currently listed at +3500 to win Super Bowl 2023, but those odds might change over the next few weeks. It’s already been a crazy offseason in the NFL, but the Dolphins just might emerge as the winner.

Miami changed the head coaching position, and it looks like the team is willing to give their new leader all of the tools necessary to compete. The offense has been a struggle over the last few years, but that will not be the case in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins wasted little time stepping up to the plate. Miami was forced to give up five draft picks, including one in the first round, to get Hill, but that feels like a small price to pay.

Not only did the Dolphins snag Hill from the Chiefs, but they also committed to him long-term, giving him a four-year contract extension worth $120 million. This new deal makes Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, sliding him just past Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Hill should quickly slide into the number 1 slot at the receiver position, it’s not like he is joining a team without options. Jaylen Waddle had over 100 receptions last season as a rookie, and he has proven to be impossible to stop in the open field.

Miami isn’t solely focused on the skill positions, though, as they are also spending some money to improve the offensive line. The Dolphins just signed left tackle Terron Armstead to a deal worth $87.5 million and will keep him in Miami for five years.

These moves should make the Dolphins one of the best offensive teams in the NFL this upcoming season, and they will be a nightmare for defenses. Hill has been putting up ridiculous numbers during his NFL career, and he will now be making defenses look silly in a Dolphins uniform.

Mike McDaniel is the newest head coach in Miami, and he should be a nice change of pace from the previous coach Brian Flores. McDaniel is known to be an offensive wizard, and he now has plenty of weapons at his disposal to use to torment defenses.

Now that the Dolphins appear to be set at the skill positions, there is no longer an excuse for Tua Tagovailoa not to put up ridiculous numbers. Tua has shown plenty of promise during this short career in Miami, but he has also shown some signs that should concern people.

In 2021, Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes, but the Dolphins allowed him to throw the ball short a ton. The former Alabama star will have to be more accurate this season as he did throw 10 interceptions to just 16 touchdowns.

By the end of the 2022 season, we should know if Tagovailoa is the answer or the problem at QB.

The only real problem for the Miami Dolphins is the fact that the entire American Football Conference is set to be loaded once again. The AFC East is the first problem for the Dolphins to deal with, and they will have to play exceptionally well to compete for the division title.

The Buffalo Bills will likely enter 2022 as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and the Dolphins still feel like they have work to do to catch them. Miami has the offensive weapons to lead the league in scoring this season, but it will take more than that to win this game.