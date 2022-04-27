On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by comedian and Miami Dolphins Super-Fan Jim Florentine to talk about all of the latest with the Dolphins. We get Jim’s thoughts on the busy Miami Dolphins offseason, everything from firing Brian Flores to the hiring of Mike McDaniel, the Tyreek Hill trade, what Miami has done with their offensive line, and of course we talk Tua. Jim talks about where he thinks Miami ranks inside the AFC East and he talks about his time at HBO when he did the Ricky Williams skit and who was the HBO host who stuck up for him and fought for that famous Ricky Williams to get on the air. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



