On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Tom talk about the Dolphins drafting Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall at the end of Round 3 at pick #102. They braek down the kind of player Tindall is, go over his stats at Georgia and talk about why he was still on the board late in Round 3 at pick 102. They go over how he fits into this Dolphins defense in 2022 and beyond and why this fills a huge need for the Dolphins. They also preview what Miami may do with pick #125 early on Saturday and what players are still out there that may be a good fit for the Dolphins. Plus, they talk about what teams have had very good drafts thus far, and what teams have had a head-scratching two days. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



