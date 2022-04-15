On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo and talks about the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike gives his thoughts about the Dolphins bringing in Melvin Ingram for a visit and why the Dolphins do need to add another pass rusher on this defense. But, is Ingram the right guy? Are there better options out there? Hear what he has to say Also, the Dolphins recently brought in Reuben Foster for a tryout and Mike talks about why Dolphins fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a signing or any future of him on the 53 man roster. In closing, Mike talks about the Dolphins four picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and what positions Miami may be targeting. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.