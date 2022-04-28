On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Josh Moser of WSVN in Miami to talk about the Miami Dolphins’ offseason and the many moves they have made. We get Josh’s thoughts on how this Dolphins team looks today in late April and what are the expectations he has for them in 2022 and this upcoming season. Also, what are some possible moves they may make after the draft and where could they add a key piece with some trades or via another free agent signing. Plus, Mike and Ian share their thoughts on what the Dolphins may do in this year’s draft with only four picks and their first pick, not until #102. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

