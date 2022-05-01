On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike Oliva is flying solo breaking down Day 3 of the draft in regards to the Miami Dolphins. Mike goes over Miami’s 4th round pick WR Erik Ezukanma and two 7th round picks LB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson. Also, Mike runes down the complete list of Undrafted Free Agents Miami has signed as of Saturday evening and which players on that list have a legitimate chance to make the Dolphins roster. Then he goes over what moves may be coming next for Miami and who are some veteran free agents Miami may target here in the coming days and weeks. Plus, Mike shares more of his thoughts on Channing Tindall, the state of the AFC East as it sits today heading into May, and the 2022 NFL Draft overall. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



