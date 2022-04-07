On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the Dolphins trading DeVante Parker to division rival DeVante Parker for a 3rd round 2023 draft pick. They talk about why this was a good trade and Mike goes on one of his legendary “RANTS” explaining to Dolphins fans who are upset by this trade why they should be happy. Mike and Ian also talk about Xavien Howard’s new contract with Miami and spoke about some of the things he said at his press conference on Wednesday. Also, the guys discuss the current Dolphins offensive line with the addition of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. But, are the Dolphins making a mistake bringing back three starters from a group that was ranked 32nd and dead last in 2021? Should Miami look to add one more veteran starter on this offensive line? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



