On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo as he talks about the big news from Friday evening that the Miami Dolphins have given Xavien Howard a 5-year $90 million contract keeping Howard locked up for many years to come. How this deal on top of the Hill trade and Armstead signing has possibly made this the MOST STUPENDOUS Miami Dolphins offseason of all time. We break down the numbers of Howard’s new contract, talk about Howard’s journey in Miami which lead up to this record-breaking contract, and what the Miami Dolphins defense looks like as of now in 2022. Mike also talks about the two areas of concern he has still with this roster; linebacker and right tackle. While linebacker isn’t a huge concern it is a weak spot, but right tackle could be a major issue. And should this coaching staff really bank on either Austin Jackson or Liam Eichenberg as a training camp battle to see who wins the starting right tackle spot this season? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.