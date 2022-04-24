The 2022 NFL Draft will be a quiet one for the Miami Dolphins. This is a stark contrast to the previous two, where the team had picks galore.

It remains to be seen whether this array of picks was a good thing.

In 2020, Miami used their fifth overall selection on Tua Tagovailoa. While there was a second-year improvement, he has yet to convince people he is the guy moving forward. Also in the first round, the Dolphins also selected offensive lineman Austin Jackson and defensive back Noah Igbinoghene. Jackson has been nothing short of a turnstile between the trenches. Igbinoghene has started just three games and has just 19 total career tackles in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Miami used their two selections in 2021 on Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and then in the second round selected even Holland, who all excelled during their rookie season.

However, this year, Miami has only got four picks, and their first selection isn’t until 102nd overall. They have a fourth-round pick and two seventh-rounders. Here are three sleeper picks Miami should consider in this year’s draft.

Pierre Strong – Running Back- South Dakota State

Myles Gaskin was Miami’s leading rusher in 2021, but his 612 yards were tied for 34th in the league. He only had three touchdowns, which was the 37th best in the league. Considering Duke Johnson had the same number of touchdowns as Gaskin and half the amount of yards despite playing half the games, this suggests an issue with the run game.

Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker are considered the best running back prospects this year, but it would be a shock if they were still there by the time Miami’s first pick comes in. Strong is getting a lot of hype of late and is moving up draft boards.

He has had an under-the-radar college career with three 1,000-yard seasons and two campaigns with double-digit touchdowns. His longest touchdown was 85 yards in 2020, and he had an average of 9.5 yards per run in 2018.

How a player performs in the combine should not be the decisive factor in why a team takes a player, but he showed his speed when he ran the quickest 40-yard dash amongst running backs (4.37).

Additions such as Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert add speed to an offense that already included Waddle. New head coach Mike McDaniel is a fan of using multiple running backs, as we saw during his time as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator.

The chance to use Chase Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin and another running back such as Strong could be an exciting offensive scheme.

Projected to go in the fourth round, it would be unwise for Miami not to take him should he be available.

Kennedy Brooks- Running Back- Oklahoma

If Miami misses out on Strong, Brooks can be an excellent option for the Dolphins. Predicted to go around the sixth round, Brooks has impressive college stats.

He did not play in 2020, but he had over 1,000 yards in each of the three seasons he played during his four years at Oklahoma. With 31 total touchdowns in 37 games and an average of 7.0 yards per run, Brooks is not a bad player to look at for any team.

Zach Tom- Offensive Tackle- Wake Forest

The offensive line is a clear need. With the aforementioned struggles for Jackson, a new right tackle would be a welcome addition.

Tom is projected to go in the fourth or fifth round and could be a great sleeper pick for the Dolphins, especially as he offers excellent flexibility.

He has played at both center and left tackle after redshirting during his true freshman season in 2017. It can be easily argued that he could move to right tackle.

During his time in college, he was on the 2019, 2020, and 2021 ACC All-Academic Team, and he was a 2021 Jim Tatum Award Winner.

He was on the field for 1,143 plays in 2019 and was the team leader in snaps in six games. In 2020, Pro Football Focus reported that he was the only returning Power-5 center not to commit a penalty in 500 snaps or more. In 2021, he played more than 1,100 snaps and was given a 94% grade for the season.

He played a combined 48 games in his college career, during which he played in 3,107 snaps. He only gave up two sacks.

There is no guarantee he will succeed in the NFL, however, he is worth a pick on in the fourth round.

Ryan Van Demark – Offensive Line- University of Connecticut

Projected for the late rounds, Van Demark could be a great option to allow the run game to succeed. Again, someone who played left tackle can be moved to right tackle and replace Armstead should his previous injuries come back in 2022.

He was part of an offensive line that helped the offensive tally up an average of 128.7 yards per game in 2019, one that had two 1,000-yard rushers in 2018 and eight games with 400 yards or more in 2017.

There are areas of his game he will need to work on, with The Draft Network stating that his timing and versatility are two areas that will need improvement. They also praised how he used his body positioning to execute assignments.

Overall, in a similar fashion to Tom, he is worth a shot on if he is available later on. It will not harm the Dolphins’ offensive line to have extra help in what was one of the worst lines of 2021.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.