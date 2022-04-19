Bucky Brooks wrote a piece for NFL.com that highlighted three quarterbacks in their make-it-or-break-it-year: New York Giants’ Daniel Jones, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho rate each quarterback on a 1-10 pressure scale, with 10 at the highest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.