Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss several issues beginning with the 2022 NFL Draft. We talk about the team’s past successes in the 3rd and 4th rounds. Lou talks about team needs but explains he believes you take the best player on your board rather than reaching for a need.

We take some off-season questions from listeners. We touch on Deboo Samuel, Sean Payton, Tom Brady, and several other topics, including what young players we expect to see a jump in performance. We’re asked to name a surprise cut and we name a few who might be fighting for a roster spot. On a lighter note, we were asked who would win a fistfight between Mike Ditka and Don Shula? We give you our opinions.

Draft Kings Disclaimer: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.