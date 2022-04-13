The reason why Tom Brady didn’t thank the New England Patriots in his first retirement announcement was that he knew he wasn’t going to stay retired and he was going to come back as the Miami Dolphins quarterback and play the Patriots twice a year. Ben Volin joins the show to share his reporting on the “heist” that was supposed to land Tom Brady and Sean Payton as the QB and Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins and how it was foiled by Brian Flores’ lawsuit.

