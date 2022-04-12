 

The Miami Dolphins are hosting veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram today on a free agent visit.  Miami hosted Ingram last offseason but ended up deciding not to sign him. In 2021 he split time with Pittsburgh and Kansas City. Playing in 15 games, starting 7. He recorded 2 sacks.

 

O/U: Jaelen Phillips sacks in 2022? - Powered By PickUp