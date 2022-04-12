The Miami Dolphins are hosting veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram today on a free agent visit. Miami hosted Ingram last offseason but ended up deciding not to sign him. In 2021 he split time with Pittsburgh and Kansas City. Playing in 15 games, starting 7. He recorded 2 sacks.

Interesting free agent visit for the #Dolphins: Former #Chiefs pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting today, per me and @TomPelissero. He came on strong last year in KC, now a potential addition in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2022