Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex that will be open to the public and is located directly next to Baptist Health Training Complex and across the street from Hard Rock Stadium. Located in Miami Gardens, the two-story, 17,000 square foot facility will provide the community with first-in-class medical services and an exclusive Dolphins-thematic patience experience.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Baptist Health to help better serve our community,” said Jeremy Walls, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. “This will be an amazing opportunity for the public to experience world class care in a newly created and innovative space.”

The wellness and medical complex at Hard Rock Stadium will provide Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Physical Therapy services. The community will be able to receive treatment from the same Baptist Health physicians that treat the Miami Dolphins players, with clinical areas that overlook the team’s practice fields.

“Baptist Health and the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed a longtime partnership driven by the desire to positively impact our community,” said Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Baptist Health’s Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “This state-of-the-art facility allows us to provide the community with the opportunity to be treated by the same world-class physicians that treat South Florida’s best athletes while receiving an exclusive Dolphins-themed experience.”