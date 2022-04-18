The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced the numbers that the new players they added this offseason will be wearing in 2022. Also, included in this list is the new number any current player decided to switch to. See the list below.

Chase Edmonds #2

Lynn Bowden Jr #3

Thomas Morstead #4

Teddy Bridgewater #5

Tyreek Hill #10

Cedrick Wilson Jr. #11

Trent Sherfield #14

Chris Streveler #16

Keion Crossen #27

Javaris Davis #28

Alec Ingold #30

Raheem Mostert #31

D’Angelo Ross #35

Quincy Wilson #36

John Lovett #46

Connor Williams #58

Terron Armstead #72

John Jenkins #77

DeVonte Dedmon #83

River Cracraft #85

Cody Core #89

Daeshon Hall #96

