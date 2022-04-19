The definition of Displaced Anger: Also referred to as misplaced anger, displaced anger is a type of anger that perpetuates negativity and starts a cycle of fights. Individuals who experience this tend to have poor impulse control and high aggression. Due to poor coping skills and an inability to regulate emotions, they channel pent-up anger at individuals or situations that are unrelated to the source of the anger.

Every day on social media, I see a lot of Dolphins fans fighting with each other over nonsense. Mostly, it goes in one ear and out the other, and I ignore it.

One of the silly arguments I see that always gets my attention and makes me laugh is when one group of Dolphins fans (we will call them Group A for this example) gets mad at another group of Dolphins fans (let’s call them Group B) for talking about Miami possibly being interested in another quarterback other than Tua Tagovailoa.

Before I go into this any further, let me make one thing crystal clear; Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins quarterback in 2022.

No debate; he’s the guy for Miami in 2022.

And for further clarity, THIS ARTICLE IS NOT ABOUT TUA THE PLAYER AND IF HE IS THE DOLPHINS FUTURE AT QUARTERBACK. I AM ALSO NOT ADVOCATING FOR MIAMI TO TRADE FOR ANOTHER QUARTERBACK.

With that said, Dolphins fans can’t be mad at other Dolphins fans for thinking about or wondering if Miami may be interested in another quarterback. Because for practically 18 months the Miami Dolphins front office has flirted with other quarterbacks, and they haven’t even tried to hide it.

So, now when the names of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, or Lamar Jackson come up as guys who could be on the move, don’t fault that Group B of Dolphins fans for thinking Miami may be interested. Because history has proven, the Dolphins are interested in other quarterbacks and have considered replacing Tua!

Stop with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray to the Dolphins. We didn’t move for Watson, Rodgers, when are people going to FINALLY accept that Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s QB1 — Nando Talk (@NandoTalk_) April 18, 2022

Will Tua be the Dolphins quarterback in 2022? YES!

Can you fault a certain segment of Dolphins fans for thinking Miami could move on from Tua at any time though based on recent events? NO!

The Dolphins, for 18 months, pursued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. And for the naïve crowd who thinks they didn’t, and it was a “media creation,” well, on November 3rd, 2021, the day after the trade deadline, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had a press conference and when asked why the team pursued Deshaun Watson he said this about Miami’s interest in possibly trading for troubled Houston quarterback, “I would say it’s my job as general manager to always investigate every avenue of players that potentially may or may not be available. First of all, it’s no different. We’ve done that from Day 1. That is no mandate from anyone. It’s just how we operate, and I think that’s how every team in the NFL operates. In terms of what discussions were had and what people asked for permission and all of that stuff, at the end of the day, no trade was made. As an organization, we decided not to make a deal. Basically at the end of the day, you go through these processes and you talk through things, no decision was made and we’re moving forward with the team that we have.”

Then, on March 2nd, 2022, Grier held another press conference and said Miami had shut the door on Deshaun Watson when he said, “I think the door is shut on Deshaun. At the end of the day, Mike and his staff have come through and done a lot of work. They’ve studied a lot of Tua and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense. I think we’re good with Tua.”

But wait, there’s more; then we began to see reports circulating that the Dolphins were interested in bringing in Sean Payton and Tom Brady as a combo deal as the next head coach and quarterback for the Dolphins. I know some fans want to keep their heads in the sand and think this is another “media creation,” except Chris Grier admitted that he called the Saints and inquired about Payton. As he said on March 2nd, “So when Sean decided to step away from football, we just had a conversations. I just said I’ll call and just see. We took our time, as you guys know. We weren’t in a rush to do anything and we were going to make sure that whatever we did, we were going to take our time and get the right guy for us. At the end of the day, I reached out to New Orleans. It was probably a couple of days after. Just to see if he was done with football or does he want to coach? I don’t know what’s going on over there. They just told us they weren’t going to grant permission and that was it. To your point, we’ve always been, since I’ve been here, aggressive looking at options and he’s one of the best coaches in football and we were still in the middle of our interview process. So we reached out to see if he would have interest. I don’t even know if he would have had interest.”

Are you genuinely naïve enough to think he would inquire about Payton if the combo package story weren’t true?

Especially since it came out in the Miami Herald that Dolphins owner in waiting Bruce Beal Jr is close friends with Tom Brady. The Herald reported, “Beal was among a group of friends invited to party with Brady at the 2019 Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Brady and fashion-model wife Gisele Bundchen were among guests before the 2020 Super Bowl at a lavish birthday party for Beal at the home of Miami Beach billionaire Wayne Boich. Kevin Hart was there. Rick Ross, too. Cardi B arrived with 15 bottles of pricey Armand de Brignac champagne. Wyclef Jean performed.”

The Miami Herald article went on to say that the 52-year-old Beal and the 44-year-old Brady are good friends.

And oh yeah, the only thing Stephen Ross loves more than the Miami Dolphins are his Michigan Wolverines, and who is the most famous football alumn from Michigan? Tom Brady!

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

if the dolphins trade for kyler murray id be estatic sorry tua 💀 — Kyler (@KylerM17) April 15, 2022

I know Dolphins fans like to come up with crazy conspiracy theories and play them out in some fantasy land in their head (or on social media), but in reality, about nine times out of ten, these things are transparent as cellophane. And what you see and hear is actually reality.

No conspiracy.

No hidden agenda.

No media personality making stuff up out of thin air trying to push a narrative.

Not “clickbait.”

Anyone who wants Kyler Murray in Miami isn’t a true Dolphins fan #FinsUp — 👅 (@bry7sys6) April 15, 2022

The reality is Miami has tried to replace Tua with both Watson and Brady. You can have your opinion on if that is the right or wrong approach, but one thing you can’t argue is that those two things are facts.

Sure, right now Miami has Mike McDaniel as their head coach and he is saying all the right things and laughing it up with Tua at Tua’s charity event. It’s the honeymoon phase and everyone is saying and doing the right thing. But in reality what the McDaniel hire is what you call “Plan B” because we all know what “Plan A” clearly was. At least you do if you aren’t lying to yourself.

So, for that group of Dolphins fans who get all worked up and hostile towards that other segment of Dolphins fans over any quarterback talk when the names Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, etc., come up. You have displaced anger!

You should be mad at the Dolphins’ ownership and front office for contemplating replacing Tua if you feel that is the wrong move in your opinion.

Don’t take out that anger on fellow Fins fans who are just seeing what is playing out before their eyes for the past 18 or so months and reacting as any normal person would to it. Don’t be mad at them for thinking about who the next name at quarterback Miami may be interested in after Watson and Brady. Because the actions of the Miami Dolphins organization have shown the world, the Dolphins are interested in finding another quarterback.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.