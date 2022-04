Cam Wolfe of the NFL Network spoke about what Tua said at this Wednesday’s press conference. Plus, they talk about what Chris Grier said regarding this years draft and Miami not having any selections in Rounds 1 and 2.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.