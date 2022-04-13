Dan Orlovsky was on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said he believes Miami has a better chance to make the playoffs than the New England Patriots. But he did say Tua will not win the MVP and the Dolphins won’t win the Super Bowl.

