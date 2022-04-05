Dolphin’s fans owe Chris Grier an apology. There has been a narrative he has been the reason for our shortcomings for the past few seasons, and this offseason has proven to be a bit of a revenge tour of sorts for Grier. Whether or not this off-season turns into wins and a playoff run has yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure, this team is built to contend now.

Grier somehow has the Dolphins with the 4th largest amount of cap space in the league as of the writing of this article. Today on Twitter, I asked – What are we creating cap space for – A Trade, Free Agent Signings, Cap Flexibility for Next Season? Mid-Season Trade Flexibility? In this article, I look at some of the options left in free agency that might be a fit for the Miami Dolphins.

Riley Reiff – OT (6-5 313lbs)

Reiff has experience at both LT and RT and could be an excellent addition to the Miami Dolphins Offensive Line room. He is 33 years old and coming off a week 16 injury that ended his season last year, so what’s left in the tank is left to be seen. Reiff would bring experience and leadership into a room that has been revamped but is still in need of upgrades at RT and C. If signed, look for him to provide competition to Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg at RT.

JC Tretter – C (6-4 307lbs)

On paper, Tretter is a perfect fit for what the Miami Dolphins are looking for in a C. Experienced, athletic with a high football IQ. So why then haven’t the Dolphins made a move to sign him? Why are we hearing reports that they are not interested? I would guess that this team believes in Michael Dieter and would like to keep him at the starting C spot for at least this season to see what they have in him.

Trey Flowers – DE (6-2 265lbs)

The Dolphins are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball. Flowers is a player that would fit seamlessly into this Josh Boyer defensive system; the two have worked together during their time together in New England. He would add experience and be an asset coming in as a depth piece to make this defense even more dangerous.

K.J. Wright – MLB (6-4 246lbs)

The Dolphins need help at linebacker. Outside of Jerome Baker, they have a lot of good depth pieces, but no one that would break your heart not to see starting week one. Enter K.J. Wright. Wright would bring Super Bowl-winning experience to a team that needs veteran pieces to mentor its talented young core. The addition of Wright does not stop you from drafting linebacker, as anyone in the Dolphins draft this year will probably need at least a year to develop into a starter.

What do you think about these free-agent options? How would you feel if the Dolphins signed any of these playe s? Who did I mi s? Comment below and let me know who you think the Dolphins should sign.