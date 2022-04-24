On the God Bless Football Podcast with Stugotz and Chris Simms it came out that the Miami Dolphins had set out to trade their 2nd round pick to Tampa Bay for Tom Brady and their 1st round pick to New Orleans for head coach Sean Payton. As we know the plan fell apart when the Brian Flores lawsuit dropped and Brady/Payton were no longer interested in going to the Dolphins. Listen to the clip below for more detailed information (starts at the 39:58 mark)

