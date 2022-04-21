Sean Payton at a golf event this week said he knew about the Dolphins’ request to speak to him and intermediaries spoke about the Dolphins’ job. With the admission that Chris Grier made on March 2nd, 2022 that he reached out to the Saints to talk about Sean Payton and now Sean Payton saying Intermediaries spoke about this, it puts to bed any doubt that the Dolphins’ plan was to bring in Brady and Payton. As intermediaries do not talk unless there is something to talk about.

