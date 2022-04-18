

Tua has not shown that he is a proven commodity in the NFL yet, but in a theoretical sense, let’s say that Tua Tagovailoa thrives under Mike McDaniel’s new system. Eventually, Miami would have to pay to keep their quarterback because production is value. If we look around the league, the way contracts are going, players who are under contract are forcing teams to give them new deals earlier and earlier. Teams are overpaying players that are average to keep talent. Every record-breaking deal a quarterback gets puts strain on the roster’s cap and depth of talent. Football is a team game, and the Patriots showed the league that you need pieces on offense, defense, and special teams to keep a dynasty going. Offering Tua a contract now that is team-friendly would allow Miami to be able to afford all those pieces and contend for years down the road.

Why Miami Should Take the Risk

The league has fallen in love with elite talent to carry a team to a Super Bowl. But this isn’t the NBA where we can credit a Michael Jordan with all 6 NBA championships. It takes all 53 players in the NFL to get to the Super Bowl and win.

A team needs…

• Weapons that can get open and make dynamic plays.

• Blocking for both run and pass schemes. Weapons can’t function without time.

• Competent quarterback that can dissect what the defense is throwing at an offense and lead the team down the field to score.

• A pass rush to force the opposing quarterbacks into mistakes or create sacks to cause loss of downs.

• Run stopping players that can prevent running schemes.

• Coverage players to stop other teams’ dynamic players.

• A reliable kicker that can make field goals.

• A reliable punter that can flip field position

• A special team unit that prevents or creates opportunities for field position or touchdowns during special team play.

All of these needs cost money. And there is a history of when a team does not invest properly in all of those categories. For example, the last time a quarterback held more than 15% of the salary cap and made it to the Super Bowl was the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, when Matt Ryan’s contract took up 15.3% of the Falcons’ salary cap. They did not win. The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since 2017. Tom Brady is the quarterback that had the highest cap hit and won a Super Bowl at 12.61% in 2021.

History shows you cannot win a Super Bowl in this league without paying to fill the rest of the roster. Paying Tua now keeps his salary cap hit low and allows you to build a complete team around your quarterback, which gives a team the best chance to compete.

False Sense of Super Bowl Hope with Elite Quarterbacks

There is the argument that you need to pay an elite Quarterback to make it to the Super Bowl. Tua has not proven he can be the guy, so this is a valid concern. However, paying for an elite quarterback to guarantee a Super Bowl appearance can be argued against also.

Here is a list of not considered elite Quarterbacks that have made or won the Super Bowl in recent history:

• Jimmy Garoppolo

• Jared Goff

• Nick Foles (won Super Bowl)

• Colin Kaepernick

• Rex Grossman

• Joe Flacco

All of these quarterbacks have teams that were built around them and won or got to the Super Bowl as a team. People also forget that Tom Brady constantly took a discount to build teams around him to succeed. Other “elite quarterbacks” were on rookie contracts or team-friendly deals when they had their success. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since his 2011 stint when Green Bay granted him a modest contract of 11 million a year. Maholmes was still on a rookie deal when he won the Super Bowl. Russel Wilson hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since 2014, when he was still on a rookie deal.

The point is offering Tua a team-friendly extension now is a low-risk high reward if Tua Tagovailoa turns out to be the guy that everyone wants him to be. If he’s not the guy, the contract is disposable and doesn’t kill Miami’s cap. If he is the guy, Miami opens their Super Bowl window a lot longer than most teams have.

