Do I expect the Miami Dolphins to make a big move on Thursday or Friday night and trade back into Rounds 1 or 2?

No!

With that said, you can make the case; maybe they should. With all of the big moves Miami has made this offseason, why not put all the chips in the middle of the table and add a big talent from Round 1 or 2.

Go Big or Go Home is the saying right?

Let’s add another talented player to help us win games this season!

THE REASON TO STOCKPILE THOSE 2023 PICKS

Currently, Miami has Two 1st round picks, One 2nd round pick, and Two 3rd round picks in 2023. The logic is if Tua plays poorly this year or doesn’t play “well enough” to be the quarterback of a playoff-caliber team, Miami will need those picks to trade for a veteran quarterback or to be able to use to trade up in Round 1 next year to acquire another rookie quarterback.

I have always found this to be flawed logic.

If you are uncertain about your current starting quarterback, you already know you have the wrong guy at quarterback, and you should have made a move already.

Second, have some guts and faith that Tua is the right guy at quarterback, and there is no reason to hold onto those picks next year for a quarterback. Go “ALL-IN,” and let’s not live in fear and worry about “Tua might fail and what will we do next,” and let’s try to go all-in now! You drafted Tua 5th overall; you have a head coach who took this job and sold himself on being able to win with Tua. Have faith!

THE 2022 DRAFT IS A BAD DRAFT; BETTER TO HAVE PICKS NEXT YEAR

Yes and no. The 2022 draft on paper isn’t considered a “great draft class,” but it is far too early to say what the 2023 draft class will be.

With that said, Miami would only be trading back into Round 1 or 2 to get one player. And if you have faith in your general manager, scouting staff, and front office, you will key in on one or two players that you think are “can’t miss” who can come in right away and help you win games now.

Like Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips did last year in 2021.

THE TIME IS NOW

The Dolphins haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016. They haven’t won a playoff game since December 30, 2000. Enough worrying about next year, or the salary cap, or we need to not get in “cap hell,” or let’s save these picks.

It’s time to be bold.

Signing Terron Armstead was a BOLD move.

Trading for Tyreek Hill was a BOLD move.

Moving one or multiple draft picks we have in 2023 to get back into Round 1 or 2 in this draft to get a guy who can help this team win games this year would be another BOLD move.

Be Bold Miami!

