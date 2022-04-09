Daniel Rinehart, Louis Ragone, and Ryan Norwood join Michael Fink to talk about Howard’s new deal, and the Parker trade to open the show. (Ryan had hardware issues and had to drop out.)

Mike talks about the fans not being sympathetic towards player injuries. It’s common for these players to have the injuries pile up during the season and hamstring problems linger. It’s the nature of the injury.

Ryan feels Davante gets hurt too often. We then talk about the Thomas Morstead signing. Mike would prefer a 26-year-old as opposed to a 36-year-old.

Mike opens up the topic of Brady and Sean Peyton who reportedly were targets of Stephen Ross during the offseason and the timing of Flores’s lawsuit nixed that approach. There’s the possibility it’s revisited at a later date.

We answer a few listener’s questions. (Which can always be sent to Mike @ OMikeyboy@twitter.com or through Direct Message through Facebooks Messenger.)

We talk draft and WR and RB are discussed. A listener asks if Hunt and Eichenberg will be okay on the right side of the line.

Lou is complimentary towards the number of holes Grier has filled this offseason and mentions it’s almost impossible to fill every area of need.

Another listener asks simply where we rank in the division. Lou thinks we can compete with the Bills.

Are we a playoff team? Lou and Daniel think we are and they explain why.

We walk through the AFCE and talk about who each team has lost and gained.

