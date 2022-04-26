Aaron and Josh are joined by Chris Adams a.k.a. El Capitan of The Fins Tailgate to look at the Dolphins’ positions of need heading into the draft vs. what potential targets may still be around when they make their first selection at 102. Plus, they give their thoughts on Chris Grier’s tenure as General Manager. Plus they all give their thoughts on the state (and vibes!) of the team in an offseason where it seems everyone’s expectations (and pulses!) are rising. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

