It has been one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory for the Miami Dolphins…and it’s only just begun! From signing the #1 overall free agent on the market to trading for game-changing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Chris Grier has been busy. Oh yeah, and he also traded DeVante Parker and restructured Xavien Howard’s contract, leaving the Dolphins with about $21M in cap space to continue building the team ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Aaron and Josh are back to discuss how this makes them feel, where this offseason ranks, just how good the Dolphins can be in 2022, and — of course — whether or not they will still be the #SameOldDolphins. Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

