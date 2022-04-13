Aaron and Josh are joined by Charlie Touché of GoTime Dolphins to discuss the signing of punter Thomas Morstead and the visit of DE Melvin Ingram. Plus, Tua hosted his foundations luau and the culture seems strong. The guys get Charlie to dig in about his support of Chris Grier, his feelings about Xavien Howard and Touché’s 24, Charlie’s list of hot draft prospects. All of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

