Below is the list of Undrafted Free Agents the Miami Dolphins have signed. This list will be updated Saturday night throughout Sunday. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Verone can also play safety. Versatile player who shined with the Ducks throughout his career in Eugene. Nice add for the #Dolphins — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

NFL.com Draft Profile: Productive safety who will create a classic matchup pitting the traits versus the tape. In one corner we have an undersized, short-armed safety with average speed. In the other corner we have game tape highlighting McKinley’s instincts, short-area quickness, aggressive demeanor and nose for making plays on the football. He’s going to give way to some of the bigger bodies he’ll encounter in the NFL, but he’s a natural football player with an above-average feel for timing and angles. The traits could impact his draft slotting, but McKinley has the talent to make plays as a nickel safety.

Former Arizona State OL Kellen Diesch – a freak athlete who ran 4.89 at 6-7, 301 pounds – is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

NFL.com Profile on Diesch: Diesch is highly athletic with the initial quickness and fluidity to stand out on reach blocks, second-level cut-offs and long pulls in space. He’s scheme-dependent, lacking strength to generate movement as a drive blocker. He lacks functional length and the anchor needed to keep NFL speed-to-power rushers from ruining his day. If he can add the necessary strength and mass, he’ll have a chance to find snaps in a heavily move-oriented offense.

Dolphins adding multiple linemen, including Minnesota's Blaise Andries, who had five starts at left tackle, 11 at left guard, 21 at right guard and nine at right tackle. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 30, 2022

NFL.com Profile on Andries: Big lineman with multi-positional starting experience. Andries possesses an NFL frame, but doesn’t generate much push as a drive blocker. His athletic limitations show up when asked to handle move-blocking duties and with his gap-to-gap range in pass protection. Andries’ size and roster flexibility help his chances of finding a roster spot, but he lacks well-defined play traits to make much of an impact.

Happy to be a Miami dolphins 🙏🏾 got a lot to prove tho! — kader kohou (@_kader___) April 30, 2022

CB Kader Kohou Texas AM-Commerce