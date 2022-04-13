E-sports is a collective name for competitions that are held on video games in single or team competitions. E-sports emerged at the moment when one person got the opportunity to compete with another in a computer game. Entertainment is an integral part of popular competitions, which in the context of computer games means graphics and dynamism of the process. The first game suitable for these requirements was the legendary Doom 2 with team battles. Its more technically advanced successor Quake turned out to be truly e-game. The popularity of Quake contributed to the founding of the Cyberathlete Professional League (CPL) in 1997. This is how e-sports appeared, and with it, new WCG, ESL leagues, and their regional variants were established.

Popularity of E-Sports

Computer sports are interesting to millions of people all over the world. People with disabilities here are no different from the rest. The Internet removes physical restrictions and allows you to play together with friends from other cities or countries.

Modern esoccer battle is no different from major football and soccer tournament. The large gaming arenas that appear in all major cities of the world and are built specifically for e-sports events are the same stadiums. The spectators who came to watch their favorite teams live or who are watching the tournament online are fans. Each game is commented by professional commentators in specially equipped studios, and analysts analyze the progress of each match in detail.

E-sports Games

More and more sports betting fans pay their attention to e-sports. There are a lot of genres of e-games:

Strategies: StarCraft 2, Age of Empires 4, and Warcraft 3.

Fighting games: Street Fighter 5, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, Soulcalibur 6, and Ultimate Dragon Ball Fighters.

Team shooters: Halo, Valoran, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Rainbow 6 Siege.

MOBA: Dota 2, League of Legends.

Sports segment: Rocket League, iRacing, FIFA 2022, and F1 2021.

Conclusion

E-sports as an official sport is an inevitable phenomenon generated by the development of the Internet, the popularity of computer games, and the inexhaustible human desire for competition. It is difficult for older generations to understand the hobbies of young people, but computer sports gives equal opportunities to everyone regardless of their age, it is enough just to look at it with an open mind. The key feature and difference between e-sports matches and physical sports is their unpredictability and increasing dynamism. So, if you are a football fan, for example, why not to start esoccer battle betting and get unforgettable emotions.