It was clear that the emphasis for the Miami Dolphins this offseason was to improve the offense. After ranking 22nd in points per game in 2021, the Dolphins went out and got Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds. These additions should make Miami’s offense to the next level. But what is the next level?

The Super Bowl champion Rams averaged 27 points per game, which is 7 more than Miami. If all those free agency additions plus Mike McDaniel can’t amount to seven more points per game, there are bigger issues in Miami.



Obviously, a big part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run was their defense, which could prove to be an issue for Miami with the departure of Brian Flores. The Dolphins’ defense was stout last year but could take a step back without Flores.

That is all the more reason that the Dolphins’ offense needs to be able to take the next step. It sounds obvious, but after picking up all this proven talent, it’s going to come down to Tua Tagovailoa being able to develop.



The expectation for the Dolphins’ offense this season should be an increase of at least seven points a game, and top ten in the league in points per game.

If the offense can take some pressure off the defense, it could lead to an unexpected deep playoff run similar to Cincinnati’s last season.

If the Dolphins want to have a playoff run like the Bengals, the defense is going to have to play just as well as they did in 2021, if not better.