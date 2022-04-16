Each year around the NFL Draft we here at DolphinsTalk.com like to run a contest to give away a jersey. Even though this will be a very quiet draft for the Dolphins we still wanted to hold our contest. So here are the details below for how you can win a Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Jersey!

PRIZE: Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Jersey in the size and color (White or Aqua) of your choice. (Tyreek and the Dolphins haven’t “officially” announced his number yet so when that happens, the jersey will be shipped to the winner at that time and you will receive it 2-4 weeks later)

TIME FRAME: The deadline to get your submission in is Wednesday, May 4th at Midnight Eastern Time. The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 5th.

RULES: Go to the Spotify App on your smartphone or tablet, search for Dolphins Talk.com Daily, CLICK on the STAR Rating (seen in the picture below circled in green), and leave us a 5-Star review. Take a screenshot of this as proof (as seen in the 2nd picture below), and email the screenshot with your name to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

(you do NOT need a paid Spotify account to leave this rating)

DolphinsTalk.com staff members and contributors are not eligible to win the prize