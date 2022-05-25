With great pleasure, we here at DolphinsTalk.com announce the 2nd annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest. We have two packages to give away this year. One winner will be honored when Miami hosts Houston on Sunday, November 27th. The other winner will be honored when Miami hosts the NY Jets on January 8th.

Each winner will get two game tickets, a parking pass, a $100 Visa Gift card, and more fun surprises and perks.

HOW TO ENTER YOUR SUBMISSION

Email DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com your name, with the military branch you served in or are currently serving in. Include a brief write-up as to why you should be chosen as the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year and why you should win this contest.

Let us know if you want to attend the Houston game on Nov 27th or the NY Jets game on Jan 8th . Or if you are open to either.

The deadline to submit your entry is July 31st. We will announce the winners in early August on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

*Winners are responsible for travel and being able to get to the game. This contest is only for the tickets, parking pass, and visa gift card.

**Previous Winners are not eligible to enter this contest