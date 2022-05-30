Notice: Array to string conversion in /home/707456.cloudwaysapps.com/ravjbdcdcr/public_html/wp-content/plugins/pickup-embed/includes/class-pickup-embed.php on line 642
Brandon LeBlanc who has been a football operations assistant for the Dolphins since June of 2021 has left the Dolphins to become the Assistant Director of Football Operations for the Miami Hurricanes.
BREAKING: Miami has hired Brandon LeBlanc (@leblanc_fb) from the Miami Dolphins as their new Assistant Director of Football Operations. pic.twitter.com/i4vWnPrrLY
— Canes Insider (@canesinsidertm) May 30, 2022