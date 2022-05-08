Brandon Marshall on THIS JUST IN on ESPN with Max Kellerman called Tua a “Slow-Blinker,” stating he gets back in the pocket too late and goes through his progressions too slowly. Brandon says Tua doesn’t process quickly, and he needs to improve in that area for Miami to improve.
