Roommates, teammates, friends, brothers: whatever you want to call these guys, I’m glad they made it out to Scottsdale. We got to dig into some stuff we normally don’t get to being in the podcast setting. I’m stoked with how this episode came out. Let me know who we need to bring on next in the comments.
Related Posts
ESPN Around The Horn: Breakdown of Two Dolphins Trades
March 27, 2021
Happy Birthday Tua Tagovailoa
March 2, 2021
Chaos in Miami: What We know and What May be Next with Tua & Watson
October 26, 2021