The wildcat offense made an appearance in the NFL long before the Miami Dolphins brought it to South Florida with Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams in 2008. College football teams were running it, and before that, the Minnesota Vikings were running it during the mid to late 1990s.

During the 2008 season, the Miami Dolphins were off to an 0-2 start and struggled on offense, heading into a road game against AFC East Division rival the New England Patriots. The Dolphins shocked the nation with the wildcat offense in a 38-13 upset win over the Patriots. Even though the Patriots were missing Tom Brady due to an injury, it was still a thrilling victory at Gillette Stadium.

The wildcat led the 2008 Miami Dolphins to an AFC East Division Championship for the first time since 2000. Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington won NFL Comeback Player of the Year that season. Unfortunately, the Dolphins were beaten in AFC Wild Card Round by the Baltimore Ravens at home.

Tua Tagovailoa is coming into his third season in Miami and is looking to have a great season in 2022. The 2021 season was his first full season as a starter, and I think it could have been better. Tua still has question marks, but I have mentioned that he finally has help around him heading into this season.

How about bringing back the Wildcat for the Dolphins to have a more productive offense?

For the wildcat to work again in Miami, I believe the Dolphins have the players to operate it. Lynn Bowden would be the perfect wildcat quarterback, current wide receiver, and former quarterback at Kentucky. I would also put Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in there, including either Mostert, Edmonds or Gaskin.

I have not seen a team run the wildcat in the NFL on a consistent basis for a while, but I think the Dolphins would be the perfect team to bring it back. The last time that the Dolphins won the AFC East, they introduced the wildcat, and I hope it will make another impact on the Fins in 2022.