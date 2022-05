Miami Dolphins 3rd round draft pick Channing Tindall has signed his rookie contract. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Dolphins third-round pick Channing Tindall has agreed to terms on his rookie contract, per his agency. That just leaves fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma. https://t.co/gy5us6EhQp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 25, 2022